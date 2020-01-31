Third case of Coronavirus confirmed in Ontario

Health officials have confirmed a third case of Coronavirus in Ontario.

The patient is a woman in her 20s who lives in London, Ont. She returned home from Wuhan, China on January 23rd.

When she began to show symptoms the next day she went to the hospital and was tested.

Initially, her results came back negative because the presence of the virus was so weak. A subsequent test came back positive.

The patient was under home isolation and has already recovered, feeling well for several days.

It's interesting to note that the woman's parents in Wuhan had been feeling ill but were never tested because their symptoms weren't considered serious enough.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams says protocol and procedures were followed and there is no risk to Ontarians or to the health system.