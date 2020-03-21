Third person dies of COVID-19 in Ontario

TORONTO - A third person has died in Ontario because of COVID-19.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed the death of a man in his seventies today.

The man had been in close contact with another man who was the province's first COVID-19 related death on March 11.

The news came as Ontario Premier Doug Ford appealed to the province's manufacturing sector to help produce key medical supplies.

Ford says there are shortages of many items needed by health care workers because of global demand created by the COVID-19.

The premier says any company that can produce items like ventilators, face masks, surgical gowns, protective eye-wear and hand sanitizers should reach out to the government.