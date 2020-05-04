This is the kind of truck that killed a cyclist in a Brampton hit and run

Peel Regional Police have zeroed in on the kind of truck that killed a cyclist in Brampton over the weekend in a hit and run.

Police believe the driver involved was steering an older model, black, two-toned F150. Investigators are urging that driver to get in touch with a lawyer and turn themselves in.

32-year-old Colin Fisher was pedalling east on Bovaird Dr (Highway 7) as Friday night slipped into Saturday. Police believe Fisher was killed between 11:40 p.m. Friday and 12:05 a.m. Saturday on Bovaird between Heritage Rd and Mississauga Rd.

Peel Regional Police handout

Police would like to hear from drivers who may have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage. Anyone with information is asked to call 905-453-2121 x 3710 or to contact Crime Stoppers.