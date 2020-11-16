Three arrested in a Toronto bakery shooting that sent six to hospital

Toronto Police have charged three people in a shooting that sent six people to hospital in September.

Cops say the bullets were fired from a vehicle as it drove past Spence's Bakery on Eglinton near the Allen on September 2nd.

The five men and a woman all survived.

The three people arrested include one 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds. All face a list of charges including six counts each of aggravated assault.

13 Division Supt. Shaun Narine said the victims ranged in age from 30 to 69.

He said a dark-coloured SUV was going eastbound on Eglinton, but those inside spotted someone in the crowd to target, so the car made a U-turn, slowed down in front of the restaurant and shot at the crowd.

"It's an unfortunate, but isolated event," he said. "We are seeing the brazen disregard for public safety, the safety of the citizens of Toronto."

"Somebody was in that crowd that would've been targeted," he said, although they don't know who the exact target is.

The shooting left behind multiple bullet holes in the door frame, glass windows and barbecue with a small puddle of blood left on the cement in front of the entrance.

NEWSTALK 1010/Lucas Meyer

It's unclear exactly how many people were inside and out at the time, as bakery owner Loxsley Spence said some rushed into the back kitchen where he was, while others ran into a nearby chicken restaurant just two doors down, according to a worker there.

Spence said a bullet flew just an inch over his head.

"If I would stand up, I would die," he said, adding he saw some of the injured victims, with wounds to their back, elbow and foot.

(with files from Lucas Meyer)