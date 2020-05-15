Three arrests in a hit-and-run, 10-year-old boy still fighting for his life

Toronto Police tell NEWSTALK 1010 two women and a man have been arrested, accused in a hit-and-run that left a 10-year-old boy fighting for his life.

The boy was hit by a car Thursday morning while on the sidewalk, waiting to cross Eglinton near Kingston Road.

It's still not clear why the driver lost control. They hit a pole, then the child and an adult.

Police found the car in Whitby yesterday.

Police told NEWSTALK 1010 Friday morning, the boy was still in critical condition with a life-threatening head injury.

The adult had only minor injuries.