Three bars in The Village shut down over COVID-19
Three bars in Toronto's Church and Wellesley neighbourhood have temporarily closed their doors because of COVID-19.
One of them doesn't have any positive cases. O'Grady's on Church says they've closed as a precaution, "Due to recent events in the Church-Wellesley Village."
Two other establishments have voluntarily closed following confirmed cases of the virus.
Woody's & Sailor says a staff member tested positive. Crews and Tangos says there were positive tests in a customer and a performer.