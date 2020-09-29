Three bars in The Village shut down over COVID-19

Three bars in Toronto's Church and Wellesley neighbourhood have temporarily closed their doors because of COVID-19.

One of them doesn't have any positive cases. O'Grady's on Church says they've closed as a precaution, "Due to recent events in the Church-Wellesley Village."

Two other establishments have voluntarily closed following confirmed cases of the virus.

Woody's & Sailor says a staff member tested positive. Crews and Tangos says there were positive tests in a customer and a performer.