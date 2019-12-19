Three boys sentenced to two years probation in St. Mike's assault

The three boys who pleaded guilty in the St Mike's sexual assaults and assault, will avoid jail time.

All three have been sentenced to 24 months probation.

Court heard that the three incidents occurred in a locker room at St. Michael's College School last year.

The three teens pleaded guilty in October to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon. One of the teens, who recorded the sex assault on his cellphone, also pleaded guilty to making child pornography.

An agreed statement of facts says there were two separate incidents at the private school last fall where boys on one of the school's football teams pinned down two different victims and sexually assaulted them with a broom handle.

The Crown had been seeking a sentence of 12 to 15 months in jail for two teens and 10 to 12 months for the third boy. The defence lawyers for each teen have asked for two years probation with no jail time.

None of the accused or the victims can be identified due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

(With files from Canadian Press)