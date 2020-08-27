iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Three chances for parents and students to change their minds

tdsb

Canada's largest school board says elementary students will be able to opt-in or out of in-person classes at three points during the academic year.

The Toronto District School Board says parents can shift students on Oct. 13, Nov. 23 and Feb. 16, 2021.

They will need to apply to make the move with a deadline set approximately two weeks before each date.

The board says it's not possible to switch immediately because of the impact that would have on staffing, physical distancing and space allocation.

The decision comes a day after the province introduced new guidance to help school boards prevent and manage COVID-19 outbreaks.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the coronavirus.

 