Three employees at Regulars Bar on King St. W. in Toronto test positive for COVID-19

Toronto Public Health is notifying staff and patrons who visited Regulars Bar at 668 King St W. about a potential exposure to COVID-19.

Three employees of the establishment have tested positive for COVID-19.

TPH has followed up with all known close contacts, who've been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and go for testing.

If you were at Regulars Bar between September 13 and September 22 but have not been contacted by TPH, you are not identified as a close contact and are viewed as low risk.

TPH estimates approximately 600 people visited the venue over that period.

As a precaution, TPH is asking anyone who was at Regulars Bar between September 13 and September 22 to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after their visit.

If symptoms develop, please contact TPH, seek testing and immediately self-isolate.

TPH says Regulars Bar has worked cooperatively with Public Health throughout this investigation.