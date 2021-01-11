Three men accused of robbing an elderly man with a walker

Toronto Police are looking for three suspects after a 79-year-old man with a walker was robbed at St. Clair subway station.

It happened last Tuesday at about 6:45 p.m. The suspects got on the St. Clair streetcar at Spadina and police say the victim got on a few stops later.

Police say the man was getting off a streetcar at the station when one of the men pushed him onto the pavement. They say the suspects took jewelry and personal items. He was wearing a bracelet and several rings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Toronto Police

