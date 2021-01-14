iHeartRadio

Three men charged after $300,000 worth of personal protective equipment stolen

cjos ppe

Halton police say three men have been charged with theft for allegedly stealing over $300,000 worth of personal protective equipment.

Police say the three men are employees of a business in Burlington, Ont., that sells safety and cleaning products.

Investigators allege that the men stole large quantities of latex gloves and cleaning chemicals.

The cleaning materials allegedly started to go missing in September.

All three men have been charged with theft over $5,000, with two of them facing four counts of the same charge.