Three men killed in downtown condo died of gunshot wounds to the throat, head and abdomen

There are new developments in a shooting that left three young men dead in a downtown condo.

Toronto Police have taken the unusual step of detailing exactly how each of the three were killed.

One died of a gunshot wound to the throat, another was shot in the abdomen and the third was shot in the head.

The three have been identified as 21-year-old Jalen Colley and 20-year-old Joshua Gibson-Skeir of Brampton and 19-year-old Tyronne Noseworthy of Toronto.

They died at a party Friday night in an Airbnb rental near Fort York and Bathurst.

Police said early on that they believed all the shooters were dead.

Now, they are taking it a step further, saying two of them are considered homicide victims. The third death is still being investigated.

It leaves a lot to be answered, about what police believe happened here.

Our newsroom is looking for answers this morning.