Three men killed in downtown condo died of gunshot wounds to the throat, head and abdomen
There are new developments in a shooting that left three young men dead in a downtown condo.
Toronto Police have taken the unusual step of detailing exactly how each of the three were killed.
One died of a gunshot wound to the throat, another was shot in the abdomen and the third was shot in the head.
The three have been identified as 21-year-old Jalen Colley and 20-year-old Joshua Gibson-Skeir of Brampton and 19-year-old Tyronne Noseworthy of Toronto.
They died at a party Friday night in an Airbnb rental near Fort York and Bathurst.
Police said early on that they believed all the shooters were dead.
Now, they are taking it a step further, saying two of them are considered homicide victims. The third death is still being investigated.
It leaves a lot to be answered, about what police believe happened here.
Our newsroom is looking for answers this morning.