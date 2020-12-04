iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Three people charged in Nova Scotia mass shooting, that left 22 dead

Nova Scotia RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Leather speaks about the shooting investigation, Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Three people have been charged with supplying ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 people in the April 18-19 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

RCMP say 64-year-old James Blair Banfield, 52-year-old Lisa Diane Banfield and 60-year-old Brian Brewster are charged with unlawfully transferring ammunition, specifically .223 calibre Remington cartridges and .40 calibre Smith and Wesson cartridges.

Lisa Diane Banfield is listed on court probate documents as the common law spouse of the killer, Gabriel Wortman, who was killed by police on April 19.

 

Group Element Newstalk1010 Footer
Instagram
71010
Sms*