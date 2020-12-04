Three people charged in Nova Scotia mass shooting, that left 22 dead

Three people have been charged with supplying ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 people in the April 18-19 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

RCMP say 64-year-old James Blair Banfield, 52-year-old Lisa Diane Banfield and 60-year-old Brian Brewster are charged with unlawfully transferring ammunition, specifically .223 calibre Remington cartridges and .40 calibre Smith and Wesson cartridges.

Lisa Diane Banfield is listed on court probate documents as the common law spouse of the killer, Gabriel Wortman, who was killed by police on April 19.