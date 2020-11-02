Three people found dead in remote area of Vancouver Island

Police on Vancouver Island say they're looking for more people involved in the deaths of three people and the shooting injury of a man in a remote area near Qualicum Beach.

The body of a man was found by a person riding a motorcycle along a forest service road on Sunday.

Police later found a burned-out travel trailer with the bodies of two other adults inside and then a man was found shot but alive in a separate trailer and is recovering in hospital.

Police say the deaths were targeted and they don't believe the general public is at risk, although they wouldn't speculate on a motive.

Leanne Salter, regional district representative for the area, says the bodies were found in a well-known area for off-road motorcycling, while others have been living there in recreational vehicles.

She says the deaths are shocking and concerning and she feels for the families of those who have died.

