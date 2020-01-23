Three people hurt in Whitby crash

Three people are hurt, one of them with injuries considered to be life-threatening after a wild crash in Whitby.

A red car smashed into a pole holding a street sign and traffic light at Thickson Rd S and Consumers Dr Thursday morning before hitting a pedestrian.

Durham Regional Police spokesperson Dave Selby tells NEWSTALK 1010 the power of the crash sent the male pedestrian through the air.

The pedestrian was rushed to a local trauma centre with serious injuries. A female passenger in the vehicle was so badly injured she needed to be airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition. The driver was also hurt but their injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Selby could not say what caused the crash.

The intersection of Thickson and Consumers is expected to remain closed for several hours as police investigate.