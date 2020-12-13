Three people injured in Scarborough shooting Saturday night

A hail of bullets in Scarborough Saturday night left three people injured.

According to Toronto Police, the shooting began just before 11:25 p.m., when a car, with four suspects inside, pulled up to the victims' vehicle while in motion.

Two suspects fired shots, striking two people.

That caused the driver to lose control,eventually striking a pole in the parking lot of Cedarbrae Mall, near Markham Road.

Police believe up to 8 shots were fired from the vehicle, with four suspects inside, before it took off.

One of the injured is reported to be in serious condition, the other two suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police of Crime Stoppers.