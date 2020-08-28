iHeartRadio

Three teens charged with attempted murder in double shooting

Scarborough shooting Aug 27 2020

Two males are expected to live after a shooting in Scarborough led to a police chase on the 401.

The pair, 17 and 20-years-old were shot outside a restaurant around 10 p.m. Thursday near Danforth Road and Eglinton.

Police were on the scene quickly and spotted a getaway car racing from the scene.

It lost control eight kilometres away on the 401 near Neilsen Road and crashed. Officers found three 16-year-olds inside the car.

They're being charged with attempted murder.