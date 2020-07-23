Three women grabbed along Ajax trail

Durham Regional Police are searching for a male accused of grabbing three women along a trail in Ajax.

They say in all three cases, police say the women were jogging along Miller's Creek Trail when the suspect approached from behind on a bicycle and grabbed them.

The most recent incident was July 16th. The victim was a 50 year old woman.

The suspect is described as a male, dark complexion, about 15-20 years old, medium build, and short black hair with spikes on the top. Police say he was riding a dark-coloured bicycle.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact D/Cst. MacKinnon of the West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2529.