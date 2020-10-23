Thrill of the Chill coming to Broadview and Danforth

Sure, Friday was warm but it's sadly not going to stay that way.

And with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions keeping people out of dining inside restaurants in Toronto, something has to be done.

"We have a promotion to try and get the neighbourhood to come out and support our restaurants during the chillier weather," says Albert Stortchak, the chair of the Broadview-Danforth BIA. "We're going to be giving away nice shiny thermal blankets."

Called the Thrill of the Chill, the name is a play on the normal street festival in the area called Thrill of the Grill.

This time though, it's hoped that enough people will take advantage to keep these businesses alive.

And when it comes to the blanket, you don't have to give it back.

"We're encouraging people to put them in their emergency kit in their cars and keep them around at home in the event of a blackout, so these aren't disposable," says Storchak.

The promotion also includes a $5 gift card, that can be redeemed at any of the participating retailers, not just restaurants.

It starts tomorrow (Saturday) and Stortchak says it will continue as long as they have the blankets to give away.

But he also says they have other incentives which will be announced in the near future.