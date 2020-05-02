Ticket in Prairies claims $55 million Lotto max jackpot

A single ticket holder in the Prairies is laying claim to Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max draw.

The winning numbers drawn were:3-12-25-36-37-42 & 49. The Bonus number was 9.

A "runner-up" prize of $1 million was claimed by a ticket holder in B.C.

There were three maxmillion prizes worth $1 million each, none were won.

Those winning numbers were:

03, 06, 09, 37, 40, 41 & 48

03, 18, 19, 22, 23, 39 & 47

05, 13, 24, 28, 44, 47 & 50

The next Lotto Max draw is on May 5th.



with files from The Canadian Press