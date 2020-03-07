Tim Hortons is scrapping Roll Up The Rim cups due to the coronavirus

Tim Hortons says it is scrapping plans for its upcoming Roll Up The Rim contest due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The coffee-and-doughnut chain is removing all of the contest's paper cups over health concerns around staff handling items recently gripped and sipped by customers returning them for prizes.

Tim Hortons does not identify COVID-19 as the catalyst, but says "the current public health environment'' means "it's not the right time for team members...to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people's mouths.''