Time for some positive news

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says there is cause for cautious optimism that the COVID-19 epidemic is slowing down.

In late March, the number of cases doubled every three days. More recently, it takes about 10 days for the number of cases to double.

But Tam says that doesn't mean that Canada can ease up on physical distancing measures.

She says coming down the other side of the epidemic curve will be like coming down a mountain in the dark. It must be done carefully and slowly, or the fall will be hard.