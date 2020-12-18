Toddler among 11 COVID-19 cases connected to Vaughan birthday party

Eleven people ranging from three years old to 54 years old have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a birthday party in Vaughan.

York Region Public Health says in a news release that the party was hosted Dec. 6 and a total of 22 people attended. Eighteen of the attendees were indoors.

At the time, York was under the red-control zone of the province's restrictions framework which limited indoor gatherings to five people.

Nine of the COVID-19 cases are people from York Region, and two are from Toronto.

Public health says of the attendees, seven people were identified as high-risk contacts and four are considered low-risk, with the remaining 11 being the confirmed cases.

"Individuals were considered low risk if they dropped presents at the door and stayed outside, socially distanced from the porch," York Region Public Health says. "Attendees deemed high risk were advised to isolate and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 until Monday, December 21."

The homeowner was handed a fine of $880.

Public health says the risk to the public is considered low.