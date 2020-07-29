Toddler dead after falling from the 14th floor of an apartment building

A two-year-old boy is dead after he fell from the 14th-floor of a building near Jane and Finch.

Police say the toddler was found by a passerby just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with, "very severe injuries."

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

It's believed the child fell from a balcony or window but it's not clear what led to the fall.

CTV News Toronto reports that a resident of the building says it's a tight-knit community and she knows the mother and child.

"Everybody in this building knows each other. We all barbeque here sometimes. All of us are one family." She described the boy as, "a nice kid."

Residents have already created a memorial for the boy outside the building, leaving flowers, candles and teddy bears.