Toronto and Edmonton reportedly chosen as NHL hub cities

The search for two hub cities to host the resumption of the NHL season later this summer is apparently over.

TSN hockey insider Bob Mckenzie reported Wednesday morning that Toronto and Edmonton, have been chosen as the two cities.

Both had been considered front runners to be hub hosts in Canada, with Las Vegas the front runner in the U-S.

Mckenzie adding that barring any hiccups in finalizing a tentative agreement between the league and

players, a vote could be forthcoming on a return to play either Friday or Saturday.

Training camps are scheduled to begin by July 10th and the season tentative start date is set for August 1st.



Barring any last-minute complications, and we have seen some of those (Vancouver and Las Vegas), the two NHL Hub cities will be Edmonton and Toronto. 🇨🇦 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2020