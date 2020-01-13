Toronto businessman spearheads 'Canada Strong' campaign for plane crash families

A Toronto restaurateur is spearheading a national fundraising campaign to help people who lost loved ones in the Iran plane crash.

Mohamad Fakih, founder of the Paramount Fine Foods restaurant chain, says he'd like to raise $1.5 million dollars to help cover funeral costs for the victims.

Dubbed ``Canada Strong,'' the campaign will be overseen by a charitable fund that also raised money for the families of victims of the Toronto van attack.

Toronto Mayor John Tory took part in the campaign launch this morning.

He's encouraging Canadians and companies to step forward with donations.

All 176 people on board were killed when the Ukraine International Airlines flight was mistakenly shot down near Tehran last week.