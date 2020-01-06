Toronto cannabis stores won't receive edible, tea products until later this week

New cannabis products including gummies, chocolate bars and one infused tea will not be available at any Toronto retail locations Monday.

Ontario Cannabis Store Director of Communications Daffyd Roderick said it's because the products will be delivered on normal shipping days for each of the local stores, which are either Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

"We're on schedule and we're on time with deliveries," he said. "We wanted to keep it as normal to regular operations as possible."

"They have their security schedule, they have everything in place to receive these products locked down and they practice on a certain day and we just want to make sure everything goes smoothly."

Some stores outside the GTA have received theirs after the OCS unveiled on Friday its almost 60 new products, the same day stores could begin putting in their orders.

Each store is getting a limited amount for each delivery in the short-term, although OCS expects to resolve supply issues over the next two months.

Online orders are still scheduled for January 16th, with the same cap on orders at 30 grams.