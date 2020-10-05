Toronto Catholic school closed due to COVID-19 case

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says St. Charles Catholic School is closed this week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The board said the move is, "out of an abundance of caution."

The TCDSB's COVID-19 dashboard shows this teacher also works at four other schools: St. Demetrius Catholic School, St. Mark Catholic School, St. Roch Catholic School, and St. Ursula Catholic School.

The teacher was last in the school on September 25th and had contact with three classes.

Students will begin online learning today and the school will reopen on Tuesday, October 13th.

Two classes at St. Demetrius Catholic school are in isolation for 14 days.

The province has allowed school boards to continue using teachers who travel between schools to teach gym, music and French.

St. Charles is the second school in Toronto to close because of COVID-19 cases. Mason Road Junior Public School in Scarborough is expected to reopen tomorrow.