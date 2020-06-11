Toronto city councillor Michael Ford hospitalized with COVID-19

Just days after confirming that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Toronto city councillor Michael Ford has been admitted to hospital with symptoms consistent with the virus.

In a statement, a spokesperson for his office says the hospital is monitoring his status, but overall he is feeling well.

Premier Doug Ford's nephew had been in self-isolation at home since getting the positive COVID-19 result Tuesday.

The pair say they have not been in contact for at least two weeks.

The news comes on the same day Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed their COVID-19 test results were negative.

They were tested on Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution", after Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced he had come into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus, prompting the premier and health minister to skip their daily briefing.

A short time after his announcement, Minister Lecce confirmed his COVID-19 test results came back negative.

