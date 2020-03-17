Toronto City Hall, Metro Hall, civic centres to close; non-essential staff to work from home

Toronto is shutting down city hall, Metro Hall and all its civic centres in effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The city is also sending employees who deliver non-essential services home. Those able to carry out their duties from home will. Employees sent home will not be laid off and will continue to be paid.

Critical services including, policing, firefighter and paramedic response, waste collection, water treatment, road clearing, shelters and longterm care homes, Toronto Hydro and the TTC will be maintained.

Speaking to reporters by video feed from his home while in self-isolation after a business trip to London, Mayor John Tory told reporters the city is trying to set an example.

"(We are) following our own advice from our own medical officer of health and other medical officers of health concerning the need of people, wherever possible to stay home. To stay home and to stay away from city offices in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Siobhan Morris/NEWSTALK 1010

On Tuesday afternoon, Toronto had 108 cases of the coronavirus with four recoveries and four people in hospital.

What you need to know about COVID-19 in Toronto

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa has been impressed by how well Torontonians seem to be following advice to stay home if they can and to exercise social distancing, limiting social interactions. But they need to keep it up.

"While we know that these measures work in terms of reducing the spread of COVID-19, they take time before we see their full effects," de Villa said. "Social distancing works, but as is the case with any treatment or any medicine, it needs to be applied at the right dose for a sufficient amount of time."

de Villa says Torontonians should expect to see the city's case count climb higher in the days and weeks ahead, especially in people who travelled outside Canada and especially to the United States.

de Villa says there are 'reasonable measures' stores can put in place to allow for social distancing as people head out for supplies including groceries. While mayor Tory says the city has 'very broad powers' in emergencies, he isn't sure if it could force stores to do things like limit the number of people allowed in a store at a time or space out lines.

de Villa believes crowding will resolve itself if people stick to advice to only venture out when absolute essential, but she is keeping an eye on what's happening in stores.