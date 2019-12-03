Toronto cop caught sleeping in car

A video has surfaced online, that is starting to pick up some traction.

It shows a police officer, parked in a space set aside for the disabled. That's strike number one.

When the camera pans around to the side of the cruiser and up to the driver's side window, it's revealed that the officer is sleeping.

He's also playing solitaire on his phone.

When we showed the video to Toronto Police, they replied with a statement:

"The Toronto Police Service is aware of the video. We take these matters very seriously and as such, have started an investigation."