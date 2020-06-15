Toronto cop charged with theft of police radio

A Toronto Police officer is suspended with pay after being charged with the theft of a police radio.

Police radios within Toronto are now encrypted, meaning regular police scanners can't pick up the radio frequencies anymore.

According to cops, the radio was stolen sometime between Septmeber of 2019 and October of the same year.

After a probe by the Professional Standards Unit, 47-year-old Ronald Joseph was arrested and charged with breach of trust and theft over $5,000.

He was working with 22 division and has been with Toronto Police for 11 years.