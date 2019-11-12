Toronto cop takes stand in assault trial

A Toronto police officer has taken the stand at his aggravated assault trial, acknowledging he caused the victim's severe eye injury.

But Michael Theriault says he hit Dafonte Miller with his fist because, he alleges, the young black man had attacked Theriault and his brother, Christian.

The brothers are jointly charged with aggravated assault in the Dec. 28, 2016, encounter that eventually caused Miller to lose his left eye.

They are also separately charged with obstruction of justice for the way they portrayed the incident to investigators. They have pleaded not guilty.

The now 22-year-old Miller testified last week that he was severely beaten with a pipe.