Toronto council approves more stringent measures for Stage 3

As Toronto moves into Stage 3 on Friday, City Council has decided to take some extra safety measures.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa recommended several extra measures for council to consider, and they approved it this afternoon.

These steps include capacity limits on indoor dining, logging contact information for indoor diners, and making face coverings mandatory in apartment buildings.

People also have to stay seated at establishments if they're indoors, the only exceptions are if patrons are entering, exiting, using the washroom, or paying.

There was no recorded vote today, but the majority of council approved the new rules with a simple show of hands.