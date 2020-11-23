iHeartRadio

Toronto crushes snowfall record

snow

Toronto absolutely crushed a snowfall record with Sunday's winter storm.

According to Environment Canada, 19.4 centimetres of snow fell at Pearson, which blew the previous Nov. 22 record of 7.6 centimetres in 2007 out of the water.

Environment Canada had issued a snowfall warning for yesterday and last night, but much of the snow in the city's downtown core had dissipated by morning.

The City of Toronto's anti-ice trucks were deployed late Saturday night to expressways, major roads and bridges in anticipation of the storm.