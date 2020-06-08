Toronto daycare operators charged in alleged sexual assault

A Toronto husband and wife, who ran a home daycare, are now facing charges in an alleged sexual assault investigation.

Police say the husband, 63-year-old Jose Dias, allegedly sexually assaulted a girl who is now 9, between 2017 and 2020. He's also alleged to have sexually assaulted a now-11-year-old girl on multiple occasions between 2016 and 2020.

The man's wife, 60-year-old Maria Alice Cruz, is alleged to have found out about the alleged assaults, but never reported them to police. For that, she's facing charges of her own.

Dias was first arrested on May 29th, and charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault. He faced new charges on June 3rd after the second alleged victim came forward.

Cruz is facing charges of fail to provide the necessaries of life and fail to report a child in need of protection.

Both will be in court in August.

The home daycare is in the area of Davenport, west of Dufferin.

Police are asking other potential victims, or anyone with information, to come forward.