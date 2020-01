Have you used Dr. Rosenthal, who has an office near Kennedy and Finch?

Toronto Police say the 58-year-old doctor has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 40-year-old woman.

Cops say the woman went to the doctor's office back on December 20th for a physical examination.

Dr. Gary Rosenthal was arrested seven days later and charged with one count of sexual assault.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Toronto Police.