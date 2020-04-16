Toronto examines expediting construction during COVID-19 shutdowns

Toronto is looking at ways to strike construction projects off its to-do list while city streets are deserted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor John Tory explains the city will consider whether there are transportation infrastructure projects already underway that could be sped to capitalize on lighter traffic volume. The city is also looking at whether projects planned for later that would require rush hour lane closures might be started early.

The mayor's office says a meeting with city officials to discuss options is set for Wednesday.

At the same time Tory acknowledges the city faces financial challenges "of great significance" because of the coronavirus. He intends to start to lay out some of the damage Friday.

In late March, the TTC reported it was losing $18-million a week in fares because of declining ridership.

The mayor says the city is trying to find ways to maintain services and to get help from other levels of government as revenue plummets.

The Premier and his finance minister did not give a direct answer when asked on this week if they would change legislation to allow municipalities to run deficits.

Rod Phillips said the province would continue to talk with communities about their needs during the pandemic and in the eventual recovery from it.