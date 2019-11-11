iHeartRadio
Toronto firefighter badly injured in 3-alarm fire out of ICU

Some good news for a Toronto firefighter injured in the line of duty. 

Captain Jim Warren, a veteran of Toronto Fire Services, ended up in the ICU wing of St. Michael's hospital with serious injuries,after falling 3 stories through the roof of an abandoned heritage building on Shuter Street that was engulfed in flames. 

The three-alarm blaze began overnight in the abandoned building at 85 Shuter Street on November 2nd.

Another firefighter suffered a broken leg and is home healing up.

In a statement released late Monday afternoon, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg confirmed Warren was out of ICU.

"On behalf of Toronto Fire services, I want to thank all those who were instrumental in this outcome, especially our firefighters who initially assisted Captain Warren." 

 Pegg added that Warren would remain in hospital, before completing his recovery at home. 

