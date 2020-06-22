Toronto gets an interim Police Chief as of August 1st

The Toronto Police Service has named an acting chief who will take over once Mark Saunders steps down on July 31st.

Deputy Chief James Ramer will act as interim chief while a search is conducted for Saunders' permanent replacement.

Ramer is taking on the role amid protests and marches against anti-Black racism and police brutality around the world, including in Toronto.

The police service says in a release that Ramer has led its Community Partnerships and Engagement Unit and co-chaired the chief's Black Consultative Committee for five years.

Ramer has been with Toronto Police since 1980, and has held several positions over the years.

But he has indicated he will not be applying as a candidate to be the next full-time Chief of Police in Toronto.

The Board has not laid out a time frame for finding a full-time replacement for Saunders.

(with files from D Bradley)