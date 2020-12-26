Toronto GTA and province in full lockdown as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday

A provincewide lockdown meant to bring down COVID-19 case counts takes effect today in Ontario.

Toronto the GTA and all of Ontario are now under full lockdown as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday

The restrictions will remain in place for southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9.

Restaurants can only provide takeout, drive through and delivery, including the sale of alcohol.



Grocery stores, pharmacies and retailers that sell primarily food can stay open for in-person shopping but with distancing and limits on capacity.

Halton and Durham are two new regions also going into full lockdown.

When the holiday break is over, children enrolled in publicly-funded elementary and secondary schools will participate in remote learning from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, and some longer depending on their age and area.

