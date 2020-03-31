Toronto Mayor cancels fun, through June 30th

Did you have some fun plans for early this summer?

Too bad. They've been cancelled.

The City of Toronto has cancelled all major events and festivals through to June 30th, to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The list of events includes the annual Pride Parade, that was scheduled to run between June 26th and the 28th.

"This is going to be a very long battle," says Toronto Mayor John Tory. "This pandemic is changing how we go about our daily lives."

"The City of Toronto is cancelling all city-led major events, festivals, conferences and cultural programs."

Tory says Pride Month will continue and will be celebrated in some form in the city. He promised more details in the coming days and weeks.

Other major events being held in the city before June 30 include Canadian Music Week, Toronto Jazz Festival, North by Northeast, Tastemaker Toronto, The Hot Docs Festival, Inside Out Film Festival and Doors Open Toronto.