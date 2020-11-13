Toronto Mayor likely to support any new restrictions by province

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he will most likely support any new restrictions the Ford government may impose to control the spread of COVID-19.

"I have indicated to him all along, we've been operating completely collaboratively, and I said to him if there are additional measures that are necessary that he could likely count on my support," Tory told NEWSTALK1010. "I only qualify it with likely because you don't want to say, well it's anything and everything."

Premier Doug Ford is meeting with his health table, followed by cabinet this morning, to decide if some of the areas in Ontario impacted hardest by the virus will have to move into lockdowns.

This comes after devastating new projections were released by the province yesterday.

Tory is urging everyone to start thinking about others, and taking personal responsibility.

"People could do it themselves, they don't need government orders, if you don't have to go to work — and I know there are people that do — if you don't have to go to work, then stay home and work from home," Tory said. "If you don't have to go to school in person, stay home and go online."

Tory also telling our sister station CP24 this morning that the City has little to no more wiggle room to implement more restrictions — it has to come from the province.