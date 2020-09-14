Toronto Mayor looking to continue ActiveTO and other programs in 2021

It looks like some Toronto programs born during this pandemic, will continue into the summer of 2021.

Things like ActiveTO, CurbTO and CafeTO will be continued next year, according to Mayor John Tory.

CafeTO allows bar and restaurant patios to be set up in the curbside lanes, at more than 400 locations around the city.

ActiveTO has led to 60km of quiet streets being set up, to help slow traffic in residential areas, to allow to pedestrians and cyclists to distance. The program has also added around 40km of cycling lanes and has shutdown a handful of major routes like Lake Shore Boulevard on the weekends.

John Tory has called the programs a success and now wants staff to report back on lessons learned from this year's programs, with recommendations for modifications to these programs heading into 2021.