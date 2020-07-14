Toronto Pearson Airport eliminating 500 jobs

Pearson Airport says 500 positions are going to be reduced.

Roughly 200 unfilled positions will be eliminated, along with another 300 voluntary departures and layoffs.

This, of course, is all due to the pandemic, but the Greater Toronto Airports Authority said Pearson's passenger numbers are currently at roughly 1996 operating levels.

“Our leadership team and Board of Directors have worked concertedly each month to navigate these turbulent times and have put our people first. This reduction in force is a difficult but necessary step, and one that we take with great sadness,” said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the GTAA. “The leadership team and I are deeply grateful for the contributions of our employees, each of whom has been part of the success and legacy of the GTAA. We are dedicated to treating everyone with the greatest respect and consideration throughout this process. We are committed to maintaining our operations and the health and safety of the airport as we evolve our organization to drive our recovery. I am confident that we have a capable and resilient team and the right approach to come through these challenging times with strength.”

The reductions come into effect today, and departures will keep going into the fall.

Two members of the GTAA executive team are departing.