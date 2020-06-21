Toronto Police asking for public's help in locating man wanted in threatening investigation

Toronto Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in threatening investigation.

On Saturday, June 20th, officers were informed about a man who allegedly made numerous threats to kill multiple individuals throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

It's also alleged that he threatened to use Molotov cocktails and other methods to harm people.

23 year-old Jason Atis, of Toronto, is wanted for "threatening death".

He is described as 6'2", 215 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Atis is considered armed and dangerous.

If he is seen, do not approach and immediately contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com, online on the police Facebook "Leave a Tip" page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

With files from the Toronto Police Service