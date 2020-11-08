Toronto police asking for the public's help in locating three missing children
Toronto police are asking for the public's help in locating three missing children, from the Scarborough area.
The two girls and a boy were last seen around 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening, in the Kennedy Road and McNicoll Avenue area.
14-year-old Chandler Matinet is described as 5'5", 180 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes. She was wearing grey track pants, a black hoodie and carrying a floral pattern backpack.
12-year-old Caylah Kuyvenhoven is described as 5'2", 119 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and has braces on her teeth. She was wearing a black jacket with white stripes on the side,
grey pants, a grey hoodie, a black winter hat and black shoes.
13-year-old Jake Perreault is described as 5'5", 140 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black and white hoodie, black track pants with red on the side, black shoes and he was carrying a black backpack.
Police are concerned for their safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Toronto Police handout photo
Toronto Police handout photo
Toronto Police handout photo