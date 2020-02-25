Toronto Police believe Scarborough murder may have been terrorist act

Charges against a 30-year-old have been updated, according to Toronto Police, after new evidence came to light.

Police say Saad Akhtar turned himself in to police on Saturday night, after a 64-year-old woman was found dead near Sheppard and Markham Road.

He'd alledgedly struck her with a hammer, killing her.

Officers now say he's been charged with first-degree murder - terrorist activity.

Police say it was the result of new evidence, which led them in this direction, but they wouldn't elaborate what that new evidence was.

There are reports, it was a note found under the body of the 64-year-old woman, but police haven't confirmed that.

Akhtar was arrested on Friday evening, when he turned himself in to Toronto Police's 42 division.

Officers say there's no indication that he knew the woman he's accused of attacking.

This is now a joint investigation between Toronto Police and the RCMP.