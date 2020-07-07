Toronto Police Const. arrested in connection to fatal shooting last month

A Toronto police officer has been arrested in connection with the killing of a former Liberian warlord who was living in London, Ont.

London police say Trevor Gregory was arrested Tuesday in Toronto in relation to the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Bill Horace on June 21.

The 46-year-old was charged with breach of trust and released with a court date of September 29.

His son, 22-year-old Keiron Gregory, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in the June 21 shooting.

Police say forces across the province are co-ordinating in their search for the younger man, and they're asking for anyone with information to come forward.

London police Supt. Chris Newton declined to offer further details on the charge against Trevor Gregory.

