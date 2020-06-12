Toronto Police constable charged in human trafficking investigation

Toronto Police say a human trafficking investigation has led to 10 arrests, including a Toronto Police Constable.

They say an investigation began in November 2019, into the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl in the Pape and Cosburn area.

Between March and May 2020, police launched "Project One Six" to identify, locate and arrest those who purchased sex from the girl.

Toronto Police Constable Peter Roberts has been charged with one count of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years old.

He's an 11-year-member of the force and is now suspended with pay.

Nine other men face the same charge.

Police say the girl was coerced through violence, and other means, to provide sexual services for money. They say she was then forced to hand the money over to her trafficker.